Calling all wine connoisseurs: impress your friends with your knowledge of wine! Start the new year off by taking wine courses at Pearl Wine Co. with in-house expert and Sommelier, Jake Kokemor.

Sparkling Wine Course

The first class will be on Wednesday, January 16th starting at 7:30pm, and it’s all about sparkling wine.

Introductory French Wine Course

Learn about French wines on Wednesday, January 30th that will begin at 7:30pm.

Introductory Spanish Wine Course

Now it’s time to educate yourself on Spanish wines. This class will take place on Wednesday, February 13th at 7:30pm.

You’ll learn about the different regions, how to make wine using various methods, and more. Also, there will be special bites to pair with your wine at all three courses.

