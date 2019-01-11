Calling all wine connoisseurs: impress your friends with your knowledge of wine! Start the new year off by taking wine courses at Pearl Wine Co. with in-house expert and Sommelier, Jake Kokemor.
The first class will be on Wednesday, January 16th starting at 7:30pm, and it’s all about sparkling wine.
Introductory French Wine Course
Learn about French wines on Wednesday, January 30th that will begin at 7:30pm.
Introductory Spanish Wine Course
Now it’s time to educate yourself on Spanish wines. This class will take place on Wednesday, February 13th at 7:30pm.
You’ll learn about the different regions, how to make wine using various methods, and more. Also, there will be special bites to pair with your wine at all three courses.