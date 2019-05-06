Scooters are used by many New Orleanians to make getting around the city easier without having to invest in a car. Avenue Scooters offers sales, repair and rental services. Their showroom showcases top-quality scooter brands including Lance, Kymco, Genuine, Chicago and SYM Scooters.
Avenue Scooters offers quality service, which is second to none in the New Orleans area. They offer everything from simple solutions to scooters with modern amenities you’ll love. They can handle any type of scooter repair, from battery issues to engine work and more. No matter what repair your scooter needs, Avenue Scooters is here to meet them.
Avenue Scooters rental services are great for customers who are looking to purchase a scooter but aren’t sure if it’s right for them. You can rent a scooter and make sure it fits your needs whether it’s heading to City Park or the French Quarter. They provide helmets and a full tank of gas. Dash around the Big Easy in style and get 10% off your next scooter rental when you mention Gambit.
Address: 1134 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans, LA 70130
Business Phone: (504) 609-3838
Web Address: www.avenuescooters.com