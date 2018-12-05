Santa’s making his list and checking it twice, and whether you're naughty or nice, the HoHoHo Show has something for you. Kate Fagan presents a night filled with holiday fun at the AllWays Lounge & Cabaret on Saturday, December 18th at 8pm. The high-spirited singer will lead the Tinsel Twirlers Band in a selection of classic Christmas songs and, of course, there will be a sing-a-long. Persé Fanny Burlesque and Mistress of Merriment Valerie Grubb will also perform with comedic interludes between all acts and plenty of Ho Ho Ho’s to go around.
Click here for tickets and more info.