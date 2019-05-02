In 2002, Marshall Love and Kaye Doiron founded Love Swimming with a philosophy and passion to provide the most effective, fun lessons for swimmers of all ages. Students often say their weekly lessons are the high points of their week! Love Swimming features indoor, warm saltwater lessons for swimmers starting as young as 6 months. With safe, small classes, they provide a strong foundation for a lifetime of love and respect for the water.
Founder & Owner: Marshall Love
Address: 5221 S. Front St., New Orleans, LA 70115
Business Phone: (504) 891-4662
Web Address: www.loveswimming.com