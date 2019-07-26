Are you a brunch lover, but can never make it to brunch the next morning because you were out too late having fun? Well, now you don't have to worry! Poppy's Pop Up Drag Brunch is happening on Friday, August 2 at midnight. That's right... midnight! Enjoy fierce drag performances and tasty food that will be served by Mister Gregory, the Shrimp Boil King of New Orleans. He is going to serve his wild-caught Brown Gulf Shrimp and Grits.
This series of drag brunch will benefit the Food For Friends (FFF) Program of NO/AIDS Task Force. To learn more and to purchase tickets, click here.