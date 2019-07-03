No one in the world has the same astrology chart as you. So why bother reading horoscope columns or generic zodiac facts? Julie McGill, a local astrology, is hosting a beginner workshop on Wednesday, July 10 at 6pm at the Launch Pad. You will receive an in-depth copy of your birth chart that is unique to you! Julie will uncover the truth, and you can begin your path to self-awareness.
Contact Julie at julie@8thhouseastrology.com once you’ve purchased tickets so she can put together your personalized birth chart. Don’t forget to bring your own bottle of wine to the workshop!
To learn more and to purchase tickets, click here.