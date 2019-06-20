Calling all Mid-City residents! It’s that time of the year again for the GMCBA 4th Annual State of Mid-City Luncheon. Head to The Cannery on Tuesday, June 25 at 11:30am to network and hear from government leaders. Learn about their plans to fix issues in the community and more. Hear from District A City Council-member Joe Giarusso and District B City Council-member Jay Banks while enjoying a tasty lunch provided by Toulouse Gourmet Catering. Following the seated lunch, stick around for the award ceremony, honoring Mark's Mid-City Service Station for Mid-City Business of the Year, and Sidney D. Torres IV for Mid-City Person of the Year.
Want to attend? Click here to purchase tickets.