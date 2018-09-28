Virgie Tovar gives it to you straight about growing up as a fat girl. Virgie delves into the negative diet culture and unlearning fatphobia with her new book You Have the Right to Remain Fat. With her smarts and confidence, she is now helping others own their bodies. You can live your best life just like Virgie!
Don’t miss out on this book signing and getting to hear Virgie Tovar read, do a Q&A and sign her new book at Jaci Blue Boutique on Thursday, October 4th at 6pm.
If you would like to read the book beforehand, feel free to purchase the Read Book Early ticket and you’ll be able to pick up your copy from Jaci Blue. If not, then purchase the Will-Call Book ticket to reserve your copy of You Have the Right to Remain Fat.