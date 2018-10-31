Mélange Dance Company presents La Résistance, a performance that shows how complex and rewarding changing history can be. Experience this dance production at the Contemporary Arts Center on Friday, November 9th to Sunday, November 11th at 8pm.
This performance is a tribute to the people who shaped our society during the ages of resistance. From the civil rights movement to women’s liberation, the Stonewall riots and more. It also shines a light on the rising voices of today who have made and are making history. La Résistance celebrates all of these heroes and their activism.
Want to attend? Purchase your tickets today.