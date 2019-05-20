Calling all New Orleans locals who wish to sashay on a runway, walk on the red carpet, and pose in a high speed velocity fan photobooth. This event is for you! From the producer of Horsefeathers!, Precious Ephemera will host the Caftan Salon & Bazaar at Hotel Peter & Paul in the Cathedral Venue on Sunday, May 26 at 4:30pm.
This glamorous evening will have a fashion show of caftan couture, smooth jams and saxophone solos from Jyldo and performances by Tsarina Hellfire, Stanley Roy and TITIBABY. Featured stylists include Oswaldo Villa Rodriguez, Marcus Gandy, Elektra Cosmetics and Tamika Jackson.
Dress to impress. Wear your very best DIY caftan so you can show off your look and sass in a Soul Train inspired runway. Don’t forget to wear something glorious underneath as well.
To learn more about this fabulous event and to purchase tickets, click here.