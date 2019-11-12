Gambit and Fidelity P.O.W.E.R. would like to thank those in the Greater New Orleans area who have voted in the 2019 Women in Small Business Awards.
The 2019 honorees are listed below.
Retail Business
The Basketry, Kristi Brocato
NOLA Boards, Mandy Simpson
Luxe Fashion Loft, Jonté Wilson
Bon Temps Boutique, Laura McPhail
Food & Beverage Business
Ruby Slipper, Jennifer Weishaupt
Slim Goodies, Deborah Schumacher
Jambalaya Girl, Kristen Preau
Health & Wellness
Girl Crush Fitness, Casey Maenza
Domineaux Yoga, Adrione Domino and Kenisha Domineaux
Triumph Fitness, Jennifer Maraist
Non-Profit Executive Director
Jennifer Kelly Killian, Louisiana Hospitality Foundation
Peggy Mendoza, New Pathways New Orleans
Nicole Labadot, Legacy Donor Foundation
Service Provider
Niquelle Lackings (Counseling and Mental Health)
Gotcha Covered HR, Stefanie Allweiss and Patricia Pannell
New Orleans Mom, Ashley Angelico and Elizabeth Schmelling
Gambit and Fidelity P.O.W.E.R. celebrated Women in Small Business at Claret Wine & Cocktail Bar on Monday, November 4.