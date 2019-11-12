Women in Small Business Networking Happy Hour

Gambit and Fidelity P.O.W.E.R. would like to thank those in the Greater New Orleans area who have voted in the 2019 Women in Small Business Awards.

The 2019 honorees are listed below.

Retail Business

The Basketry, Kristi Brocato

NOLA Boards, Mandy Simpson

Luxe Fashion Loft, Jonté Wilson

Bon Temps Boutique, Laura McPhail

Food & Beverage Business

Ruby Slipper, Jennifer Weishaupt

Slim Goodies, Deborah Schumacher

Jambalaya Girl, Kristen Preau

Health & Wellness

Girl Crush Fitness, Casey Maenza

Domineaux Yoga, Adrione Domino and Kenisha Domineaux

Triumph Fitness, Jennifer Maraist

Non-Profit Executive Director

Jennifer Kelly Killian, Louisiana Hospitality Foundation

Peggy Mendoza, New Pathways New Orleans

Nicole Labadot, Legacy Donor Foundation

Service Provider

Niquelle Lackings (Counseling and Mental Health)

Gotcha Covered HR, Stefanie Allweiss and Patricia Pannell

New Orleans Mom, Ashley Angelico and Elizabeth Schmelling

Gambit and Fidelity P.O.W.E.R. celebrated Women in Small Business at Claret Wine & Cocktail Bar on Monday, November 4.

 
