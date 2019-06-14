The AllWays Lounge & Cabaret is hosting a special event to honor of the legendary Judy Garland on Friday, June 21. The doors open at 10pm and the show will begin at 11pm. This month marks 50 years since the Stonewall riots and the passing of Judy Garland.
Celebrate Judy Garland’s life, death and career. This all-star cast features Siren, Dede Onassis, Laveau Contraire, Gracias Denada, Angie Zeiderman and Tarah Cards. Watch these drag queens take on her humor, campiness, resilience, and suffering through drag and song.