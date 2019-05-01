New Orleans’ go-to activewear boutique has quickly made a name for itself, providing customers with unique, quality activewear and athleisure. Christina Calamia saw the fitness trend growing and flourishing each year and decided that New Orleans needed an option to stay fashionably fit. SWEAT offers a curated selection of both functional and fashionable activewear and accessories to take you from sweat-to-street.
Owner: Christina Calamia
Address: 6023 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70118
Business Phone: (504) 252-9097
Web Address: www.sweatnola.com
@sweatnola