On your mark, get set, PEDAL! On Sunday, March 24th the Youth Empowerment Project hosts their annual YEP Fest on Oretha Castle Haley Blvd to raise money for the organization's free educational, mentoring, employment readiness and enrichment programming to New Orleans' youth.
The main event, Pedal for YEP, features several heats, organized by industry, of local businesses racing down OCH Blvd in pedicabs to claim that year's title. For the past two years (soon to be three), Gambit has held the title for the Media Heat. This year, we'll be riding with our friends at The New Orleans Advocate. Following the races, OCH is transformed into a block party with food trucks, entertainment, prize raffles, and performances by Hot 8 Brass Band, Bo Dollis Jr. and the Wild Magnolias, Carmouche Performing Arts Academy, Camel Toe Lady Steppers, the YEP Drumline + Dance Team and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.yepfest.org for more info.