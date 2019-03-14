The United Way of Southeast Louisiana works to make our communities stronger through countless programs that give people the opportunity to build healthier, safer, and more prosperous lives. The organization's Annual Giving Campaign closes on March 29th and they need your support to continue the important work they do. Read more about United Way's Blueprint for Prosperity and how you can support their mission.
Watch the video below to learn more about how United Way of Southeast Louisiana is making an impact in our community.