CandyLand Ball 2019 is just around the corner! Get ready for a magical night that is packed with music, dancing, kids activities, adult drinks and tons more. It’s all happening in Algiers Point on Saturday, November 16 from 5pm to 8pm at Compass Point. There will be fun raffles that the whole family can enjoy!
All proceeds for this whimsical night goes towards Confetti Kids, Inc., which is a nonprofit in Algiers Point that improves the lives of the children and family in the community. CandyLand Ball 2019 will be the eighth fundraising event for this organization!
For more details and to purchase tickets, click here.