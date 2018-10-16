Marshmallows, fun activities, raffles, and dancing — what better way to spend your Saturday night? Confetti Kids, Inc.’s annual fundraiser, Candy Land Ball, is a costume dance party that the entire family can attend. Starting at 4pm on Saturday, October 20th at Mardi Gras World Westbank, kids and families are encouraged to arrive in their best costumes and dance the night away with DJ Peaches. With rainbow-colored platters filled with sweets and drinks for the adults, everyone will be entertained.
Purchase your tickets in advance. All proceeds will go towards parks and children’s programming in Algiers Point, New Orleans.