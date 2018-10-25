Prepare yourselves for a night filled with adventure, interactive storytelling and fine-dining. The immersive theatrical event Look Don’t Tell will be held with a limited run on November 9, 10, 16 and 17 from 7pm to 11pm. Guests will be immersed in the story of the historic 18th century Pontalba family.
Your location awaits! Ticket holders will receive the secret meeting location 24-hours before showtime. After arriving, guests will be transported to a Greek Revival mansion in the Lower Garden District. Local chef, Melissa Araujo, will prepare a 6-course meal that will be served with special wine pairings and cocktails to enhance the story and family drama. The rest of the night will feature dancing, mystical rituals and other surprises that you’ll have to find out on your own.
Look Don’t Tell allows an exclusive list of only 20 guests per night. Click here to purchase tickets while they’re still available.