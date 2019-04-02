As part of the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience, there will be a Paul Hobbs Wine Dinner at Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse on Wednesday, April 3 at 7pm.
Growing up on his family farm, Paul Hobbs learned how to harvest crops, understand various flavors and textures, and much more. All of this had an effect on him when it came to winemaking.
At the dinner, there will be a 5-course meal that will include:
Menu:
First Course
Scallop Carpaccio
grape tomatoes, chives, garlic chips
paired with 2016 Chardonnay, Russian River
Second Course
Escargot
tallow toast, leeks, bacon, shallots, herbed butter sauce
paired with 2013 Richard Dinner Vineyard Chardonnay
Third Course
Grilled Venison
truffle cauliflower purée, brussels sprouts, sauce chasseur
paired with 2016 Katherine Lindsay Vineyard Pinot Noir
Fourth Course
Bone-In Filet
hassle back potatoes, haricots verts, foie gras hollandaise
paired with 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
Dessert
Honey Peach Tart