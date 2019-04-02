Paul Hobbs Winery

As part of the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience, there will be a Paul Hobbs Wine Dinner at Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse on Wednesday, April 3 at 7pm.

Growing up on his family farm, Paul Hobbs learned how to harvest crops, understand various flavors and textures, and much more. All of this had an effect on him when it came to winemaking.

At the dinner, there will be a 5-course meal that will include:

Menu:

First Course

Scallop Carpaccio

grape tomatoes, chives, garlic chips

paired with 2016 Chardonnay, Russian River

Second Course

Escargot

tallow toast, leeks, bacon, shallots, herbed butter sauce

paired with 2013 Richard Dinner Vineyard Chardonnay

Third Course

Grilled Venison

truffle cauliflower purée, brussels sprouts, sauce chasseur

paired with 2016 Katherine Lindsay Vineyard Pinot Noir

Fourth Course

Bone-In Filet

hassle back potatoes, haricots verts, foie gras hollandaise

paired with 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

Dessert

Honey Peach Tart

Tags

View comments