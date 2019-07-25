Calling all music lovers who enjoy jamming out to zydeco or second-lining to brass music, this is for you! Enter to win a chance to see Iko Allstars, In Business, Fais Do Do with Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band, DJ RQ Away, Kudzu Kings or Rebirth Brass Band. Click here for a calendar of all of their shows.
Check out the schedule of shows below and fill out the entry form at the bottom of the page to win a pair of tickets to the shows you would like to attend.
August 3 - Iko Allstars
Listen to live music of the Grateful Dead from a New Orleans band.
August 10 - In Business
An intergalactic New Orleans funk band.
August 11 - Fais Do Do with Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band
Celebrate Cajun music with Bruce Daigrepont and his Cajun band.
August 17 - DJ RQ Away
Listen to a mix of Hip-Hop, R&B, Bounce, Funk, Jazz, Pop, House, Rock and more genres from this local DJ.
August 24 - Kudzu Kings
This rock band from Oxford, Mississippi is an alternative country/roots rock jam band.
August 31 - Rebirth Brass Band
The brass band you all know and love will make your body move.