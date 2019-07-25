august at tipitina's

Calling all music lovers who enjoy jamming out to zydeco or second-lining to brass music, this is for you! Enter to win a chance to see Iko Allstars, In Business, Fais Do Do with Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band, DJ RQ Away, Kudzu Kings or Rebirth Brass Band. Click here for a calendar of all of their shows.

Check out the schedule of shows below and fill out the entry form at the bottom of the page to win a pair of tickets to the shows you would like to attend.

August 3 - Iko Allstars

Listen to live music of the Grateful Dead from a New Orleans band.

IKO Allstars

August 10 - In Business

An intergalactic New Orleans funk band.

In Business

August 11 - Fais Do Do with Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band

Celebrate Cajun music with Bruce Daigrepont and his Cajun band.

Bruce Daigrepont

August 17 -  DJ RQ Away

Listen to a mix of Hip-Hop, R&B, Bounce, Funk, Jazz, Pop, House, Rock and more genres from this local DJ.

DJ RQ Away

August 24 - Kudzu Kings

This rock band from Oxford, Mississippi is an alternative country/roots rock jam band.

Kudzu Kings

August 31 - Rebirth Brass Band

The brass band you all know and love will make your body move.

RBB
