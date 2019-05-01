Martin Wine Cellar is a family owned and operated local retail business that provides an extensive collection of domestic and imported wines, spirits, beer, and handmade gift baskets. Martin’s also has a quality focused, wide ranging selection of gourmet cheese, meats, pate, caviar, and a full service deli. The bistro serves lunch daily, brunch on the weekends, and features daily specials and to go options. We also offer full service catering that can service ten people or thousands. Whether you’re joining us for lunch or a tasting hosted by our knowledgeable staff, we’re glad you’re here!
The company began as a mom and pop business with one retail location which over the years has grown into a retail and catering icon, as well as a mid-size wholesaler. Today we have retail locations in four cities with distribution services encompassing the entire state of Louisiana. “My father always said to start at the bottom and work your way up. I did everything from learning the handset type machine to printing labels and unloading trailers.”
Martin Wine Cellar was founded in 1946 by David Y Martin and currently operates four retail stores and a wholesale distribution center under the founder’s son, Cedric Martin. David Martin joined his father and currently works alongside of him in our original uptown location.
President: Cedric Martin
Metairie: 714 Elmer Ave · 504-896-7300
Mandeville: 2895 Hwy 90 (Village Shopping Center) · 985-951-8081
Baton Rouge: 7248 Perkins Road (in Perkins Palms) · 225-610-1190
Web Address: martinwine.com