On Wednesday, May 15 at 6:30pm, Raymond Vineyards hosts a wine dinner at Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse. Stephanie Putnam, the Director or Winemaking at Raymond Vineyards, joins the dinner. Putnam oversees all aspects of the winemaking process. At the dinner, guests will enjoy the high quality Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay that the vineyard produces, accompanied by a multi-course pairing menu.

Menu:

Welcome Wine

 JCB N°69 Crémant de Bourgogne Brut Rose

First Course

 Grilled Heirloom Tomato Salad 

with goat cheese, balsamic reduction

Raymond Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 

Second Course 

Mirliton stuffed Quail

 with Stein's molasses glaze

Raymond Vineyards Merlot 

Third Course 

Bone In Filet 

with duchess potatoes, grilled mushroom herb salad, truffle butter

Raymond Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 

Fourth Course 

Blueberry Cobbler

  with creole cream cheese ice cream

Coffee Service

Lagniappe

Raymond Generations Cabernet Sauvignons

