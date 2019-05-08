On Wednesday, May 15 at 6:30pm, Raymond Vineyards hosts a wine dinner at Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse. Stephanie Putnam, the Director or Winemaking at Raymond Vineyards, joins the dinner. Putnam oversees all aspects of the winemaking process. At the dinner, guests will enjoy the high quality Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay that the vineyard produces, accompanied by a multi-course pairing menu.
Menu:
Welcome Wine
JCB N°69 Crémant de Bourgogne Brut Rose
First Course
Grilled Heirloom Tomato Salad
with goat cheese, balsamic reduction
Raymond Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc
Second Course
Mirliton stuffed Quail
with Stein's molasses glaze
Raymond Vineyards Merlot
Third Course
Bone In Filet
with duchess potatoes, grilled mushroom herb salad, truffle butter
Raymond Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon
Fourth Course
Blueberry Cobbler
with creole cream cheese ice cream
Coffee Service
Lagniappe
Raymond Generations Cabernet Sauvignons