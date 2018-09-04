Calling all Saints fans! The 2018 season is upon us and we've got your chance to score some FREE tickets to watch the Black & Gold defend the dome. Grab a friend, solve some clues, beat the pack, and you'll be on your way to a 2018 Saints game. Here's how it works:
1) Every Monday through Friday (except holidays) from August 29 - October 10, we'll be hiding Miller Lite gear at iconic New Orleans spots and posting clues to our Instagram and Twitter accounts.
2) Solve the clues and be the first person to find us at the mystery location. You'll get to keep the gear you find and (2) tickets to a 2018 Saints home game.
3) Cheer on the Saints with the Who Dat Nation this fall!
Click here for details and contest rules.