For the first time ever, Gambit is launching a loyalty program for our biggest fans that offers insider perks and VIP access.
For nearly four decades, Gambit has provided the community with original news, food, arts and entertainment reporting. At the same time, we have helped local businesses thrive with unique ad campaigns and innovative marketing. Gambit only exists because our readers support our local advertisers. And while, our advertisers are still seeing great results from Gambit, the changing and fragmented media landscape has disrupted our local advertising business model (we are not sustained by subscriptions or digital paywalls).
From special events to Gambit Tickets, our hardworking team continues to diversify our revenue stream to make sure we remain a strong journalistic voice in the community; but we want to do more for you and that takes resources. By becoming a Gambit member, not only will you be part of a fun club with great perks, your will help ensure that our New Orleans voice and local journalism remains strong .
If you love Gambit (and we love you too), please join the Gambit Community today. — Jeanne Foster, Publisher