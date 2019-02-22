Have you ever wanted to be on a cover of Gambit? Now's your chance. Stop by Gambit's headquarters at 823 Camp Street and take a mirror selfie in our reflective Gambit cover windows. Share your photo with your friends, or save it for your holiday card.
Tips:
- Take a picture of the window itself (not a traditional selfie) and your reflection will appear inside the cover.
- Step a few feet back from the window to get the entire frame in your shot.
- Post your photo on Instagram and tag @gambitneworleans.
Check out the timelapse video below of the krewe putting up the window peel.