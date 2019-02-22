Gambit window

Have you ever wanted to be on a cover of Gambit? Now's your chance. Stop by Gambit's headquarters at 823 Camp Street and take a mirror selfie in our reflective Gambit cover windows. Share your photo with your friends, or save it for your holiday card. 

Tips:

  1. Take a picture of the window itself (not a traditional selfie) and your reflection will appear inside the cover. 
  2. Step a few feet back from the window to get the entire frame in your shot. 
  3. Post your photo on Instagram and tag @gambitneworleans

Check out the timelapse video below of the krewe putting up the window peel. 

Tags

View comments