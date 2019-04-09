Join Friends of City Park and The New Orleans Town Gardeners for the second-year endeavor of the Heart of the Park Hat Luncheon presented by IBERIABANK. This year, the luncheon will take place on Thursday, April 11 at 12pm at Arbor Room at Popp Fountain in City Park. Be a true Southern belle and wear your biggest and most glamorous hat. Enjoy drinking bubbly, a gourmet lunch, red carpet photos, a live auction and more!
The proceeds for this fundraiser will benefit the management and protection of the oak trees in City Park. Click here to learn more about the event, supporting organizations, and to purchase tickets to the Patron Party.