Celebrate burger month with Gambit. Check out these local eateries around town for burger specials and all things delicious.
|Desi Vega's Prime Burgers & Shakes
|1640 Hickory Ave. • Harahan
Create your own beauty or go with one of our Signature Burgers! Either way, our mouth-watering burgers are 8 oz. of juicy Prime Beef and served with our Hand Cut Fries! Top it all off with one of our ahh-mazing Handmade Shakes!
|Brown Butter
|231 N Carrollton Ave • Mid-City
Saturday & Sunday Bottomless Booze Brunch. $12 Bottomless Mimosas & $15 Bottomless Bloody Marys.
|Cru by Chef Marlon Alexander
|535 Franklin Ave • Bywater
The burger is cooked to order, topped with a brioche bun, and allows for several addon's and additions to customize the burger. The one pictured has bacon, gruyere cheese, and avocado.
|Dickie Brennan's Steakhouset
|716 Iberville St • French Quarter
New Orleans' locally owned, Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse knows how to take a simple burger and elevate it to elite status. From grinding their own prime rib-eye to the bacon jam and house-made aioli, this is anything but your typical burger. Pair it with a pour of one of their many Irish Whiskeys, and you'll have a burger you can only find in this award-winning steakhouse.
|District Donuts, Sliders, and Brew
|District is more than amazing donuts! In addition to biscuits and buns baked fresh daily, their beef is antibiotic and hormone free 100% Black Angus, and they pride themselves on partnerships with local farmer's markets and Louisiana based vendors to help keep business in Louisiana. Come experience the District menu beyond breakfast and try the best burger you’ve ever tasted!
|Francesca's Restaurant
|515 Harrison Ave • Lakeview
A variety of burgers that features the Tillis Gluten Free Burger, Mushroom Swiss, Hickory Bacon and more!
Get burgers!