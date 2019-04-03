The 4th annual New Orleans Ragtime Festival is happening from April 4 to April 7. Celebrate New Orleans music and musicians with orchestras, pianists, string bands and more.
Orange Kellin's New Orleans Deluxe Orchestra
To start off the festival, Orange Kellin’s 8 piece group will perform at Hotel Peter & Paul on Thursday, April 4 at 6pm.
Steve Pistorius and the Southern Syncopators
On Friday, April 5 at 5pm, Steve Pistorius, the only living New Orleanian who specializes in early Jazz piano, will be at Rock ’N' Bowl.
The New Orleans Ragtime Festival Showcase
This free event will be held on Saturday, April 6 starting at 11am. Head to the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint to celebrate some of New Orleans best performances.
Clarinet Road: Ragtime On The Ramp
Evan Christopher will take on the intimate “Ramp Room” at the Little Gem Saloon on Saturday, April 6 at 5:30pm.
The New Leviathan Oriental Foxtrot Orchestra
The final day of the festival will feature this dance band on Sunday, April 7 at Rock ’N’ Bowl starting at 8pm.