If you’re not familiar with Levonia Jenkins, that’s about to change. The bearded beauty’s hit half-woman show, Gender Fluids, makes its New Orleans debut at The AllWays Lounge on Thursday, October 18th at 10pm. Come prepared for an eventful night - Levonia will be singing all of your favorites, debuting original parodies, talking about dating apps and more. To warm things up, New Orleans’ very own Siren - aka Tyler Cross - will open for Levonia.
Purchase your tickets for this one-of-a-kind show. TRUSS AND BEWEAVE!