Dickie Brennan’s has you covered with these great October events! Check out what’s to come this month and purchase your tickets.
Ragged Branch Bourbon Release Dinner
Wednesday, October 10 | Bourbon House | 6:30pm
The Ragged Branch Distillery is finally making it’s long awaited debut at Bourbon House by releasing their wheated bourbon. Chef Devan Giddix from Bourbon House is preparing unique dishes with a multi-course menu along with Ragged Branch beef from the distillery.
Menu:
Hors d’oeuvres
Shrimp Cocktail
Deviled Eggs
Onion Rings & Remoulade
Welcome Cocktail
Appetizer
Crab Louie Wedge Salad
Bourbon Cocktail
Entrée
Bourbon Barrel Smoked Ragged Branch Prime Rib
Paired with Ragged Branch Wheated Straight Virginia Bourbon Whiskey
Dessert
Bananas Foster Pudding Parfait
Dessert cocktail
Steak Out Against Breast Cancer
Wednesday, October 17 | Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse | 6pm
Get ready to waive your pink handkerchiefs and second line down Canal St. with a gorgeous pink Cadillac that will parade from Palace Café to Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse for the delicious three-course dinner. This event will also benefit Cancer Crusaders!
Menu:
Appetizer
Lobster Bisque
garnished with lobster beignets
Entree
Grilled Bone-in Filet Mignon
with purple and Yukon gold roasted potatoes, Crystal hot sauce fried green beans finished with sauce chasseur
Dessert
Strawberry Creme Brulee
with chocolate covered strawberries
*Fish option available for the entree. Please make a special note when purchasing tickets that you would like fish.