Dickie Brennan’s has you covered with these great October events! Check out what’s to come this month and purchase your tickets.

 

Ragged Branch Wheated Bourbon

 Ragged Branch Bourbon Release Dinner

Wednesday, October 10 | Bourbon House | 6:30pm

The Ragged Branch Distillery is finally making it’s long awaited debut at Bourbon House by releasing their wheated bourbon. Chef Devan Giddix from Bourbon House is preparing unique dishes with a multi-course menu along with Ragged Branch beef from the distillery.

Menu:

Hors d’oeuvres

Shrimp Cocktail

Deviled Eggs

Onion Rings & Remoulade

Welcome Cocktail 

Appetizer

Crab Louie Wedge Salad

Bourbon Cocktail

Entrée 

Bourbon Barrel Smoked Ragged Branch Prime Rib

Paired with Ragged Branch Wheated Straight Virginia Bourbon Whiskey

 Dessert

Bananas Foster Pudding Parfait

Dessert cocktail

Steak Out Against Breast Cancer

Steak Out Against Breast Cancer

Wednesday, October 17 | Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse | 6pm 

Get ready to waive your pink handkerchiefs and second line down Canal St. with a gorgeous pink Cadillac that will parade from Palace Café to Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse for the delicious three-course dinner. This event will also benefit Cancer Crusaders!

Menu:

Appetizer

Lobster Bisque 

garnished with lobster beignets 

Entree

Grilled Bone-in Filet Mignon

with purple and Yukon gold roasted potatoes, Crystal hot sauce fried green beans finished with sauce chasseur

 Dessert

Strawberry Creme Brulee

with chocolate covered strawberries 

*Fish option available for the entree. Please make a special note when purchasing tickets that you would like fish.

