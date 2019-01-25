If you are looking for a night filled with silent and live auctions, raffles, live music, dancing, drinks and food, then head to the New Orleans Jazz Market for the 15th Annual Starry Night Gala. This event will be held on Friday, February 1st from 7pm to 10pm. Guests will enjoy live music from acclaimed musician, composer and Grammy Award-Winner Nicholas Payton.
There will also be a Patron Party that will start at 6pm. Guests will get special cocktails, exclusive entertainment, early access to the auction and more.
This event will benefit the Waldorf School of New Orleans. Click here for more information and tickets.