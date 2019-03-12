Aloha! Celebrate love, peace and compassion with the Harry Thompson Center for their 15th annual Gala, “Harry Says Aloha!” to help those struggling with homelessness in New Orleans. Wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt on Saturday, March 23rd at the Nims Fine Arts Center at Academy of the Sacred Heart. Enjoy food from local restaurants, an open bar, live music, participate in raffles and more from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Visit https://501auctions.com/htc to purchase tickets and to learn more about the Harry Thompson Center Gala.