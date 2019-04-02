At The Avenue Gallery on Wednesday, April 3, editor Peter Kovacs of the New Orleans Advocate is hosting a panel discussion with industry leaders as they focus on tourism in New Orleans. The city has grown tremendously throughout the years with sports, festivals, Mardi Gras and more. Learn from the successful panelists about their challenges, aspirations, and how to keep this trend going in the next decade.
There will be a continental breakfast starting at 8am followed by the panel discussion from 8:30am to 10am.
Purchase your tickets here.