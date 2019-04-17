Adore Magazine is hosting their exclusive “A-List” reveal party on Wednesday, April 24 at 6pm at The Avenue Gallery. This party will recognize 25 influential New Orleanians who are shaping the city with their work. Attendees will also get first grabs at the “A-List” issue, which will be released on April 26.
A portion of the proceeds for this event will benefit Son of a Saint, an organization that mentors young boys in New Orleans who do not have fathers.
Want to attend? Click here to buy your tickets.