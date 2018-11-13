Boxing matches, burlesque shows, and a musical sideshow performance — oh my! Friday Night Fights is back! Come out to the streets surrounding 1632 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. on November 16th at 7pm.
Prepare for a night of old school boxing matches, DJs, drag and burlesque performances, crowd contests and more. Brace yourself for all of the blood, sweat, tears and raunchiness.
Read more about the spectacle in Maxim’s account of New Orleans’ “strangest and most titillating entertainment.”
This is a BYOB event. Purchase your tickets today! Active duty military and veterans get in for free with a military ID.
See for yourself.
Holub Film recorded the March 2017 fights in their entirety. View the video below for an idea of what to expect.