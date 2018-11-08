+1 
This giving season, Gambit is joining forces with Coors Light and AMA Entertainment to collect donations for Second Harvest Food Bank. Help feed the hungry and enjoy drink specials at bars around the city. 

How it works: 

  1. From November 10-20, bring nonperishable foods to participating locations to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank. 
  2. Place your donations in the Giving Gobble box. 
  3. Ask your bartender about a Giving Gobble drink special. 

Participating locations: 

Algiers

Tavolino - 141 Delaronde St

CBD

Ace Hotel - 600 Carondelet St - Receive 1/2 off your Lobby Bar bill

French Quarter

Erin Rose - 811 Conti St

Hermes Bar at Antoine's - 713 St. Louis St

Jefferson

Rivershack Tavern - $2 off any regular priced drink

Marigny

The Mayhaw at St. Roch Market - 2381 St. Claude Ave

Metairie

Capri Blu Lounge at Andrea's - 3100 19th St - $5 house wine and $3 house martinis M-F from 4-7pm

Martine's Lounge - 2347 Metairie Rd

Mid-City

Pal's Lounge - 949 N Rendon St

Pearl Wine Co. - 3700 Orleans Ave, Suite 1C - $1 off wine by the glass before the sun goes down

Uptown

Cooter Brown's - 509 S Carrollton Ave

La Casita Taqueria - 8400 Oak St - $4 margs, mojitos, spiked iced teas 2-7pm and all day Sunday

Warehouse District

Lucy's - 701 Tchoupitoulas St

The Mayhaw at Auction House Market - 801 Magazine St

Rusty Nail - 1100 Constance St

Map of locations

Plan your Giving Gobble Bar Hop using the map below. 

