This giving season, Gambit is joining forces with Coors Light and AMA Entertainment to collect donations for Second Harvest Food Bank. Help feed the hungry and enjoy drink specials at bars around the city.
How it works:
- From November 10-20, bring nonperishable foods to participating locations to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank.
- Place your donations in the Giving Gobble box.
- Ask your bartender about a Giving Gobble drink special.
Participating locations:
Algiers
Tavolino - 141 Delaronde St
CBD
Ace Hotel - 600 Carondelet St - Receive 1/2 off your Lobby Bar bill
French Quarter
Erin Rose - 811 Conti St
Hermes Bar at Antoine's - 713 St. Louis St
Jefferson
Rivershack Tavern - $2 off any regular priced drink
Marigny
The Mayhaw at St. Roch Market - 2381 St. Claude Ave
Metairie
Capri Blu Lounge at Andrea's - 3100 19th St - $5 house wine and $3 house martinis M-F from 4-7pm
Martine's Lounge - 2347 Metairie Rd
Mid-City
Pal's Lounge - 949 N Rendon St
Pearl Wine Co. - 3700 Orleans Ave, Suite 1C - $1 off wine by the glass before the sun goes down
Uptown
Cooter Brown's - 509 S Carrollton Ave
La Casita Taqueria - 8400 Oak St - $4 margs, mojitos, spiked iced teas 2-7pm and all day Sunday
Warehouse District
Lucy's - 701 Tchoupitoulas St
The Mayhaw at Auction House Market - 801 Magazine St
Rusty Nail - 1100 Constance St
Map of locations
Plan your Giving Gobble Bar Hop using the map below.