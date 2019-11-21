WIN A MILLER LITE UGLY SWEATER PRIZE PACK // GAME TICKETS // BLACK + GOLD FAME
HOW TO PLAY
1. Visit Manning’s Sports Bar & Grill (519 Fulton St.) on Thursday, November 28, 2019 from 6-9pm.
2. Take your BEST fan photo and email it to vip@gambitweekly.com.
3. The person who submits Gambit’s favorite photo will win 4 tickets to an upcoming Saints Game, (4) Miller Lite Ugly Sweaters and will have their photo appear in an upcoming issue of Gambit.
Contest Name: SAINTS FANSGIVING FAN PHOTO PROMOTION
Contest Administrator: Capital City Press, d.b.a Gambit / bestofneworleans.com
Visit Manning’s 519 Fulton St, New Orleans, LA on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 28, 2019) and take a photo in your best black & gold to enter to win (4) four tickets to an upcoming Saints Game, Miller Lite® Saints gear and the opportunity to have your photo appear on the social media. Approximate prize value ($700+)
Gambit will notify winners via the contact information provided at the time of entry; Gambit may disqualify anyone who fails to respond to the notification within three business days. Entries including logos infringing on third party rights will not be considered. Digital photos should be high-resolution, 300 dpi but should not exceed 5MB. By sending your photo, you agree to have it posted on a photo gallery on bestofneworleans.com and Gambit reserves the right to reuse photo in future issues or for marketing purposes; and you are expressly warranting that you own the rights and/or licenses to any copyrighted or trademarked material you are submitting for publication by Gambit.
TIMING: Gambit’s SAINTS FANSGIVING FAN PHOTO PROMOTION contest begins on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 6:00 pm and ends Thursday, November 28, at 9:00 PM Central Standard Time. By submitting an entry, each contestant agrees to the rules of the contest and states that he or she is 21 years old or older.Only one (1) entry per household is permitted to enter the SAINTS FANSGIVING FAN PHOTO PROMOTION NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Photo entries will be judged based on creativity, quality, originality, responsiveness to the prompt and overall impact.
1. Open to legal residents of the Continental United States. 2. Must be 21 years or older to enter to be eligible to win listed prizes, unless otherwise stated. 3. No substitution or transfer of prize permitted. Prizes are non-redeemable for cash. 4. Administrator reserves the right to refuse any submission for any reason. 5. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. 6. Winners will be notified by email or telephone and will be required to execute a Release of Liability to claim prize, and failure to do so may result in forfeiture of prize. 7. Employees of Administrator, Sponsor, and their subsidiaries, affiliates, and their families are not eligible to enter. 8. For a list of winners, please send a SASE to Gambit, 823 Camp St., New Orleans, LA 70130. 9. By entering, participants agree to release and hold harmless Administrator, Sponsor, New Orleans Saints, and the NFL Entities, their parents, subsidiaries and affiliated entities, and each of their respective directors, officers, employees, attorneys, agents, and representatives from any damage, injury, expense, cost, death, loss, claim, action, demand, or other liability that may arise in connection with the Contest, or resulting from their acceptance and/or use of any prize, their travel to or from any prize related activity, their participation in this promotion, or from any misuse or malfunction of any prize awarded, including, without limitation, personal injury, death, and/or property damage. 10. Employees, agents and officers of alcohol beverage retailers and distributors and their family members are not eligible to enter or win. 11. Participants hereby permit their image, photographed or filmed during participation in the contest to appear in any media whatsoever by Administrator, Sponsor or the New Orleans Saints for an unlimited period and the participant will not be entitled to any fee for such use. 12. All taxes and fees and any other expenses arising out of the receipt and use of the prizes, are solely the responsibility of the Winner. 13. Winner agrees to accept prize "as is." All terms and conditions listed on Saints game tickets as well as security and other policies of the venue and the event host will apply. 14. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. 15. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Administrator, which shall be final and binding with regard to all matters relating to the Contest. 16. The National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL Properties, LLC, NFL Enterprises LLC and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees (collectively, “NFL Entities”) will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this contest or the award of the prize. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this contest in any way. Team names/logos/indicia are trademarks of the teams indicated. All other NFL-related trademarks are trademarks of the National Football League. NFL Players is a trademark of National Football League Players Incorporated. 17. Please drink responsibly.