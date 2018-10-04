Enjoy this year’s Beignet Fest like a celebrity with a VIP Experience ticket. This one day only event is happening from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, October 6. With VIP access, you will enjoy complimentary beignets and drinks from Cafe du Monde from 10am to 12pm.
Continue living the VIP life all day with a premium view of the Soul Project, Eric Lindell and more in the private barricaded section in front of the stage. You’ll even have access to restrooms that will be exclusive for VIP ticket holders.
Bring your appetite, blankets and lawn chairs, and purchase your VIP Experience tickets today for the 2018 Beignet Fest.