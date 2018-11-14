Since 1928, thousands of New Orleans' best dancers have enjoyed the unique teaching methods of Lelia Haller. Lelia Haller Ballet Classique will present their company, Ballet Louisiane, in their 12th annual production of the holiday dance classic The Nutcracker, based on E.T.A. Hoffman's story "The Nutcracker and The Mouse King" with soaring musical score by Tchaikovsky.
Lelia Haller was the first in New Orleans to begin the tradition of annual productions of this holiday classic, and this year continues its tradition of recruiting some of the best-known local award-winning theatrical talents to star in the production.
This year’s performances will be held at The Solomon Theater at St. Martin’s Episcopal School. Performance times are Friday, November 30th at 7:30pm and Saturday, December 1st at 2:00pm and 7:30pm. Tickets are available for purchase here.