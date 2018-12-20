What do you get when you mix food, drinks, dancing and fireworks? Sounds like New Years Eve at the Cannery. Head to Mid-City on Monday, December 31st at 8:30pm. Prepare for a night filled with fun to celebrate the end of the year. Enjoy the last few hours of 2018 with food by Toulouse Gourmet Catering and an open bar while rocking out to music by The Wiseguys. Countdown to midnight on the rooftop with a 360° view of fireworks over the Crescent City. It’ll be an unforgettable night and a great way to ring in the new year!
