Farm & Table, which features two days of a conference, food event programming and a festival, is a celebration of locally sourced food and drink taking place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center September 7-8. Friday night's big event is the 4th annual Chefs Taste Challenge, which has been dubbed the Battle of the Gulf. The best farm to table chefs in the New Orleans region will face off against those of the Gulf Coast region to create the best dish using the freshest products both locally and nationally. To get your tickets, click here.
