Honor Thy Mother presents Divine Tribute Show to the Trash Queen herself, Divine! Honor Thy Mother is back for an unforgettable night of filth and comedy at the 3 Keys at Ace Hotel on Thursday, May 9 at 8:30pm. The cast will be delivering their take on their favorite legend, and it’s going to be fabulous. The night will be hosted by Franky with Tarah Cards, Puddin' Tain, CeCe V DeMenthe, Mary Boy, Dede Onassis and Trey Bien.
Later this month, Mink Stole is back due to popular demand. The comedy legend returns to the AllWays Lounge & Cabaret on Thursday, May 23 at 8pm and Friday, May 24 at 9pm. Mink Stole, along with Harry Mayronne and Dr. Sick, will bring you cabaret favorites, jazz standards and untold stories from Mink's career as John Waters' leading lady. A VIP ticket provides reserved seating, and an exclusive backstage meet and greet with Mink Stole and a signed headshot.
Get your ticket for the Divine Tribute Show, or Mink Stole’s Thursday or Friday show.