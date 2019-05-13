Age isn’t slowing down JoAnne Casey. At 65, she produced NOLA Dogs Race to the Rescue last fall, her first 5K road race raising $5,000 to animal rescue in New Orleans. At age 59, JoAnne finished her first triathlon after being inspired by an eight-year-old girl who had just completed the IronKids Triathlon. JoAnne left New Orleans at age 22 and lived most of her adult life in Texas and Connecticut. After Katrina, she and her husband Dan moved back to New Orleans to be a part of the rebuilding. She created the NOLA Girl brand, wholesaling her products to local retailers and selling at local festivals. Four years ago, she opened Bywater Clothing on Magazine Street (she grew up in the Bywater) and just recently expanded with Alice & Amelia, named after her two little granddaughters. Her store highlights quality gifts made primarily by local artists. “When I travel, I want to bring home a piece of my travels as a memory; something made locally from that area, and I feel it’s important to have that in my store for others. New Orleans has so many talented artists and crafts people and we’re passionate about letting our customers know that.”
Owner: JoAnne Casey
Address: 4432 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115
Business Phone: (504) 502-6206