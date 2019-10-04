The trailblazing Trinity Irish Dance Company blends the virtuosity and rapid-fire rhythms of traditional Irish dance with contemporary American innovations. Selling out performances around the world, these champion dancers and on-stage band bring a powerhouse show filled with percussive power, lightning-fast agility and aerial grace that is simply irresistible and the “real deal.” (Chicago Tribune) Get tickets!
The show will be on Saturday, October 19 at 8pm at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.
Click here to watch the official trailer presented by NOBA of the Trinity Irish Dance Company.
Deadline to enter: Wednesday, September 16, 2019.
