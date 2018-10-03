Hallo! Deutsches Haus, the notable German presence in New Orleans, is bringing Oktoberfest back to Mid-City along the banks of Bayou St. John for this beloved celebration of German culture. The Oktoberfest will be October 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20, 2018 at Deutsches Haus’ new location on Moss St.
Come out and listen to authentic German musik by Die Musikanten, Das ist Lustig, Matt Tolentino & His Royal Klobasneks and more. You’ll get to eat delicious German food like Schnitzel with Jaeger Sauce and wash it down with Warsteiner beer.
There are oodles of activities that are happening every weekend. Love beer? Then participate in Masskrugstemmen, the beer stein holding contest, that will be every Friday and Saturday. Take part in the 2-mile race, Schnauzer costume contest and parade, the Dachshund races, and explore the historic exhibit. There is something for everyone. Schönen tag!
Feeling lucky? Fill out the form below to enter to win a pair of commemorative Oktoberfest steins and two passes to Oktoberfest, valid any day.