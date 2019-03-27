The New Orleans Spring Fiesta is finally here! The two weekend festival will be held March 30-31 and April 6-7. Celebrate the beauty of the Crescent City by attending guided or self-guided tours in the French Quarter and Uptown, brunch at the famous Antoine’s Restaurant, and the Queen’s Gala.
History and Architecture Tours
For both weekends at 10am, take a guided walking tour through the historic Vieux Carre to learn the history of the homes.
On March 30 from 1pm to 4pm, the Uptown area tour will consist of viewing the inside of homes.
Head to Antoine’s Restaurant on March 31 for brunch at 11:30am. You can also take a tour before the brunch and/or after.
Home and Courtyard Tours - French Quarter
Take part in the self-guided tour through the private homes and courtyards in the Vieux Carre on March 31 and April 7 from 1pm to 4pm.
The Queen and her Court - Promenade, Parade and Gala
To top off the last weekend, join the Queen and her court for the promenade, parade and gala. It all begins at 11:30am at Jackson Square on April 6.