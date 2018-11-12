Precious Ephemera is known for burlesque performances that defy gender and social conventions. She performs striptease to monologues, erupts from her very own volcano and has been known to take a Mississippi mud bath on stage. Folks call her “The Ingenious Androgyne”.
Her latest invention is a playful jab at self help juxtaposed with community empowerment that reminisces the Ziegfeld Follies but with an unrefined edge, as if John Waters directed it.
The World Premier of Horsefeathers! is November 24th at 7pm at Cafe Istanbul.
Horsefeathers! features an opening act with live music, creative comedy, cheeky cabaret acts, and gives one headlining entertainer an opportunity to pull off a grand finale performance with all the glitz and glamour of a drag queens wildest fantasy.
A portion of the proceeds supports The Inherently Valid Fund which provides resources for Individuals who are Trans*, Gender-Variant and Differently-Able in the performing arts.