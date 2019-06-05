Jaci Blue’s annual Not So Skinny Dip pool party is back! This plus-size pool party is happening at the Drifter Hotel on Saturday, June 15 from 5pm to 10pm.
Drink some delicious cocktails, enjoy food by Taco Cat and Ice Cream 504, and dance to music by hollagraham, Ian Means Dyer and Tatum Neill. It’s a treat yo self day! Make new friends, take selfies, and get some tan lines! Also, Chenese Lewis will be in the house… well, pool. Don’t be shy. Say hello to the all-around plus-size fashion pioneer!
Want to have some fun in the sun? Click here to purchase your ticket.