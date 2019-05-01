Magic in Melpomenia XIV returns to the Paradigm Gardens on Thursday, May 9 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm for a night filled with magic and fun.
Celebrate the life and contributions of Louise Martin while enjoying delicious food by Chef Pat of Caribou Kitchen and drinks from Keife & Co. and Stein Delit. But that’s not all. Dance the night away with music by DJ Minor Strachan.
All of the proceeds for this event will benefit Felicity Redevelopment, Inc., which is a non-profit organization that helps new developments in the Central Business District and Uptown New Orleans.
Want to attend? Purchase tickets here.