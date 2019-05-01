John & Jackie are the creators of the NOLA T-Shirt of the Month Club; a unique club where, each month, members receive a fresh NOLA-inspired tee for just $15 a month. They do it all; from designing each t-shirt to screen printing everything in-house. These two created the business in November 2015 with their first shirt, a new website and $15 Facebook ad. Over the next few years, their business grew by attending local art markets & festivals every weekend, building their social media following & word of mouth. In March of 2018, they opened their 1st brick & mortar location on Magazine Street, which was recently voted the #1 New Retail Store in 2018 by Gambit Readers in the Best of New Orleans readers’ poll. You don’t have to be a member to shop at their store. All of their past month designs are available for purchase on their website or at their shop on Magazine Street which also features tons of great local products sourced from other NOLA small businesses.
Owners: John & Jackie Abston
Address: 3646 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115
Business Phone: (504) 715-2270
Web Address: www.nolatshirtclub.com